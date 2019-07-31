Video: Virginia delegate disrupts Trump speech at Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY/AP) — A Virginia delegate disrupted President Donald Trump’s speech at an event in historic Jamestown commemorating the 400th anniversary of the rise of American democracy.

Del. Ibraheem Samirah (D-Fairfax) stood up and held up signs that read “deport hate” and “reunite my family.”

A third message said “go back to your corrupted home.” Samirah was led out of the speech site as some members of the crowd chanted “Trump, Trump, Trump.”

Samirah said in a Tweet he interupted Trump’s speech “because nobody’s racism and bigotry should be excused for the sake of being polite.” He added, “The man is unfit for office and unfit to partake in a celebration of democracy, representation, and our nation’s history of immigrants.”

Trump’s appearance in Jamestown prompted black state legislators to boycott the event, citing his recent disparaging comments about minority leaders.