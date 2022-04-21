JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Registration ends Friday for those hoping to vote in the upcoming primary election on May 17.

In Onslow County, it’s going to be a big one, with over 36 local candidates hoping to take or keep a spot in the county and Jacksonville.

“That’s good. That means there are more members in the community that would like to, you know, get involved. And so it gives the people a choice,” said the director of Onslow County Board of Elections, Jason Dedmond.

On a county level, there are races for the sheriff’s office, the board of commissioners, and the board of education.

“For board of commissioners, we have three seats that are up for re-election, and all three of the incumbents are running to keep their seat,” said Dedmond.

And that’s also the case for those running for City Council in Jacksonville.

“There are eight people running for those two seats, and both incumbents are running for re-election,” said Dedmond.

Residents also have the district attorney’s race impacting the area, with two Republican candidates on the ballot.

Early voting, or one-stop voting, begins on April 28 and will go on until May 14. If you miss the voter registration deadline, you can also register when you go in person during one-stop voting. You just need to bring your proof of residential address and a valid photo ID or any Help America Vote Act document to register in person.

“We got you plenty of time to vote, you’ve got more than two weeks of early voting, long hours, five different locations, you’ve got the option to do absentee by mail,” said Dedmond.

And why is it important to cast your vote in this upcoming election?

“Your vote has power. You can set a course for the future, for your county, for the state, and for the nation,” said the president of Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce, Laurette Leagon.

Two polling locations in Onslow County changed before this upcoming election on May 17. Those are the Brynn Marr and Gum Branch precincts. The new locations are:

Brynn Marr: 190 Huff Dr., Jacksonville, NC 28546

Gum Branch: 132 Stateside Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28540

For more information about this primary election, click here.