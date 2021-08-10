What The Politics?! Episode 44: Stakeholders and power players, exploring America’s future

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The roles people play in the political arena are imperative to successful outcomes when it comes to policymaking and drawing bipartisan conclusions. But what do the American people have to lose when it comes to weighing out the paths to success?

Well, it turns out, a lot.

Our current political climate has a clear divide between party lines. But can it become dangerous to “box and label” citizens as simply conservative or liberal? Does language play a role in driving a wedge further into that divide?

The special guest for this week is the host of his own political podcast show called The Realignment. We discuss the purpose of why we chose to create these platforms for political discussion and their experience talking to various political figures and policy experts.

In this week’s episode, we are joined by Marshall Kosloff, Director of Outreach and Media for the Lincoln Network. He is also a Media Fellow at the Hudson Institute, where he co-hosts “The Realignment” podcast. Before Lincoln, he was a researcher on PBS’s “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover” and participated in the Public Interest Fellowship.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Oregon. As an undergraduate, Marshall received the Emerging Leader Award from America’s Future Foundation and was named to Red Alert Politics’ “Thirty Under Thirty 2015.”

Marshall Kosloff

