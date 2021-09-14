What The Politics?! Episode 49: January 6th – court cases and criminal charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been eight months since the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The country is now well underway with court proceedings and criminal charges of those involved. So, we wanted a first-hand look at what’s happening at these trials.

In this week’s episode of “What The Politics?!” we explore the players of January 6, including Oath Keepers, Q’Anon, and loyalists. We break down the legal charges against these players, whether it be criminal or misdemeanor, and what sentencing would look like for those charges if found guilty. As our guest explains, there are currently 600 people being charged for their involvement in the storming of the Capitol.

We discuss the appointed January 6th Congressional Committee and the lawmakers involved in those hearings and what their stakes are in decision-making. Finally, we discuss former President Donald Trump and his possible role in the events of January 6. Will charges be brought against the former president? Will he run for office again in 2024?

Join us on this week’s episode to find out!

In this week’s episode, we are joined by journalist Jan Wolfe. He is a legal affairs reporter for Reuters out of Washington. His work has been featured in news sources across the globe including HuffPost (formerly The Huffington Post), The Japan Times and Global News, among many others. Wolfe is also a former lawyer.

