What The Politics?! Episode 51: Politics in China, exploring power dynamics between China and the U.S.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Where to start … that’s our first question when it comes to the long-standing and complicated relationship between the United States and China.

This is a topic here at “What The Politics?!” we’ve held off on, wanting to make sure we had the right guest to help us analyze this topic. Our special guest breaks down the political climate in China and what it means in comparison to the western world. We examine the roles of Chinese citizens, how they view themselves, their government, how they view the United States, and how they view the rest of the world.

China is a major power player on the global stage.

In this week’s episode, we are joined by Dr. Robert Ross, professor of Political Science at Boston College and Associate professor for The John King Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies at Harvard University. Professor Ross’s research focuses on Chinese security policy and defense policy, East Asian security, and U.S.-China relations.

He received his Ph.D. in Political Science from Columbia University in 1984. He has taught at Columbia University and at the University of Washington and in 1989 was a Guest Scholar at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. From 1994-1995 he was a Fulbright Professor at the Chinese Foreign Affairs College, and in 2003 he was a Visiting Senior Fellow at the Institute of International Strategic Studies, Qinghua University, Beijing.

In 2009 he was Visiting Scholar at the Institute for Strategy, Royal Danish Defence College. From 2009-2014 he has been Adjunct Professor, Institute for Defence Studies, Norwegian Defence University College.

Ross has testified before various Senate and House committees and the Defense Policy Board Advisory Committee, he advises U.S. government agencies, and he serves on the Academic Advisory Group, U.S.-China Working Group, United States Congress. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the National Committee for U.S.-China Relations.

Ross is also a member of the executive committee of the John King Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies, Harvard University, Senior Advisor of the Security Studies Program, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Senior Advisor to the Institute for American Studies, Shanghai. He is a founding member and former board member of the United States Committee of the Council for Security Cooperation in the Asia-Pacific (USCSCAP) and former co-chair of the Committee’s task force on Confidence Strategic Building Measures.

Publications include:

Chinese Security Policy: Structure, Power, and Politics

China’s Ascent: Power, Security, and the Future of International Politics

New Directions in the Study of Chinese Foreign Policy

Normalization of U.S.-China Relations: An International History

Great Wall and Empty Fortress: China’s Search for Security

Negotiating Cooperation: U.S.-China Relations, 1969-1989

The Indochina Tangle: China’s Vietnam Policy, 1975-1979

Dr. Robert Ross

New episodes of “What the Politics?!” come every Tuesday. Join the conversation!

We want to hear from you! Send us an email with questions you want to be answered, topics you want to hear and guests you’d like brought on. We want you to feel just as much a part of this conversation as we are!

Email either Emily, or Victoria: ECervarich@wnct.com ; ViHolmes@wnct.com or message them on Twitter: @emily_c_tv ; @VicAntHol.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify and on Apple Podcasts.