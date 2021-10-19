What The Politics?! Episode 53: Behind-the-scenes of a D.C. correspondent, reporting from the hub of politics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In this week’s edition of “What The Politics?!”, we chat with a D.C. correspondent about the day-to-day life her job entails.

Every day she is reporting from the epicenter of politics in our country, speaking with lawmakers and governing bodies about policies and processes that affect us.

We discuss the story she is covering for the day, recent topics she’s covered, and topics she is continuously following in D.C. She explains the difference between localized reporting and the transition to covering national news in Washington.

What does reporting look like from our nation’s capital?

This week we are joined by special guest Allison Harris, a White House correspondent for NewsNation in the Washington, D.C. Bureau. Harris joined NewsNation after nearly five years reporting for KDFW in Dallas-Fort Worth, where she covered breaking news and high-profile stories for their evening news programs, including Hurricane Harvey, protests against police brutality, Super Bowl LI, the NFL Draft, the COVID-19 pandemic and mass shootings in Dallas, Sutherland Springs, El Paso and Odessa. She also has extensive experience covering Texas politics.

Prior to KDFW, Harris was a reporter for KOTV in Tulsa, Oklahoma and KXII in Sherman, Texas. She has been recognized by the National Press Club for her reporting on animal abuse prosecution and won the regional Edward R. Murrow Award in 2016 for her continuing coverage of a police shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma that led to the sheriff being indicted.

Harris has a degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma and consults broadcast journalism students at her alma mater.

