Wounded but defiant, Bloomberg promises to keep fighting

Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  143
Closings
Afterschool BELLS, Inc. Arapahoe Charter School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville Barton College Beaufort Area Transit System Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services Beaufort County Schools Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Bertie County Schools Bethel Christian Academy Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carteret Community College Carteret County Schools Christ Covenant School City of New Bern Craven Community College Craven County CARTS Craven County District Courts Craven County Local Government Craven County Schools Dare County Schools Discovery Land Daycare Duplin County Schools East Carolina University Easter Seals UCP Summer Moore Childrens Center Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Psychiatric & Behavioral Specialists Eastern Radiologists, Inc. Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Eilenes Childcare Family Medicine in Downtown Tarboro Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Greene County District Court Greene County Health Care Greene County Schools Greene County Transportation Greene Lamp Greene County Greene Lamp Lenoir County Greenhouse Preschool Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center Greenville Express Care Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hookerton Family Practice Hyde County Government Hyde County Schools Iconic Marine Group Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt John Paul II Catholic High School Jones County Public Schools Joy Junction Christian Child Care Kids Kountry Kids Paradise Childcare Center KinderCare Learning Centers Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Liberty Christian Academy Living Water Christian School Lou Anna Childcare Center Martin Community College Martin County Schools Martin Enterprises Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Neuse Enterprises, Inc. New Beginnings Child Care Centers New Bern-Craven County Public Library North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Oasis Learning Center Onslow County Courthouse Onslow Surgical Clinic Our Childrens Clinic Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico County 3B District Courts Pamlico County Schools Perdue Farms, Inc-Lewiston, NC Plant Perquimans County Schools Physicians East PA Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County Schools Pitt Family Physicians, PA Possessing the Keys of the Kingdom Day Care Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center S.M.E.G Family Mental Health Saint Paul Church Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sheppard Memorial Library Sleepworthy Bedding in Pinetops Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 Tender Love Child Care Center Inc. Terra Ceia Christian School The Allergy Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Town of Ayden Town of Maysville Town of Newport Town of Richlands Town of River Bend Trinity Christian School Tyrrell County Government U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive Washington County Government Washington County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wayne County District Court Wayne County Public Schools Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. Windsor Dialysis

Wounded but defiant, Bloomberg promises to keep fighting

Politics

by: STEVE PEOPLES and LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — His aura suddenly shattered, a defiant Michael Bloomberg sent a pointed message Thursday to a political world grappling with his underwhelming presidential debate debut: He’s not going away.

The New York ultra-billionaire lashed out at leading Democratic rival Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump, addressing voters face to face in the Super Tuesday state of Utah. That was just hours after struggling to answer dangerous yet predictable questions about his record on race, gender and wealth during a nationally televised beatdown that rattled would-be supporters and thrilled critics in both parties.

Bloomberg didn’t go easy in his own review of the Las Vegas debate:

“How was your night last night? Look, the real winner in the debate last night was Donald Trump,” Bloomberg told a crowd of several hundred in Utah’s largest city.

But then he added: “He thinks I’m going to go away. Wrong, Donald.”

Though never onstage with his rivals before Wednesday night, the former New York mayor has built support in national polls though huge expenditures on polished television ads. He released a campaign finance report Thursday that reminded rivals in both parties of his indisputable advantage in the 2020 contest: Money.

Specifically, the man worth an estimated $60 billion reported spending $409 million through the first nine weeksof his presidential campaign, including $220 million last month alone.

Still, there were signs that his debate performance shook the confidence of would-be supporters who, just 24 hours earlier, believed Bloomberg might be the ideal candidate for the Democratic Party’s anxious establishmentto rally behind. Instead, a new reality began to settle in, at least among some prominent donors and political operatives, who acknowledged a stark divide between the strength of Bloomberg-the-brand and Bloomberg-the-candidate.

“I’ve never seen a billionaire get disemboweled before, but good God, that was bad,” said Boyd Brown, a South Carolina-based Democratic strategist who was considering backing Bloomberg earlier in the week. “I don’t see how he bounces back from that.”

Some prominent donors weren’t impressed either.

Rufus Gifford, a leading fundraiser for both of Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns, said, “As a Biden supporter but also someone who respects Mayor Bloomberg, he did nothing last night that encouraged me to look in a different direction.”

Trump and his allies were downright giddy.

Former Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon said he’s not dismissing Bloomberg after one debate given his extraordinary political assets — organization, a sophisticated data operation and an unlimited bank account — yet the “myth of Bloomberg” has been replaced by a new reality.

“Elizabeth Warren skinned him alive in front of the nation. And if you can’t beat Fauxcahontas in February, you’re not going to beat Donald Trump in October,” Bannon said.

The leading Republican strategist said it was “malpractice by his senior advisers” to put Bloomberg onstage before the March 3 Super Tuesday primaries since Bloomberg won’t be on the ballot until then.

Those senior advisers declined to respond to requests for comment, though immediately after the debate, campaign manager Kevin Sheekey noted that Bloomberg hadn’t debated in more than a decade.

“He was just warming up,” Sheekey said.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Democratic rivals were seeking to capitalize on his struggles.

During an appearance outside Las Vegas, Warren said, “Last night was a lot of fun,” because Bloomberg was held accountable.

“I have really had it with billionaires, regardless of party, who think that the rules don’t apply to them,” she said.

In the debate, Warren pressed Bloomberg to say how many nondisclosure agreements his company has signed preventing women from talking about complaints of harassment. She leaned in further on Thursday, saying that when women complain, Bloomberg can “throw a little money on it, put a little gag in the woman’s mouth.”

Back at Bloomberg’s event in Utah, organizers offered voters free coffee and fruit plates.

In his speech, the former New York City mayor assailed only one fellow Democrat, Sanders, the self-described democratic socialist who has emerged as the front-runner in the party’s nomination fight. Bloomberg warned that his party “may very well be on the way to nominating somebody who cannot win in November. And if we choose a candidate who appeals to a small base like Sen. Sanders it will be a fatal error.”

And ignoring his own poor debate debut, he declared himself best positioned to defeat Trump in this fall’s general election.

“We all know that Trump is a bully. But I say, I’m a New Yorker, and I know how to deal with bullies. I did it all the time,” Bloomberg said. “I’m not afraid of Trump and he knows it. And he sees our poll numbers and he is scared.”

Voters won’t have a chance to prove Bloomberg right or wrong until March 3, also known as Super Tuesday, when he will appear on a ballot for the first time.

Utah voter Jo Parrish, a 66-year-old retired residential appraiser, waited in line in the cold to see Bloomberg on Thursday.

Holding a cup of coffee passed out by the campaign, she said she originally liked Joe Biden but fears that Trump’s unfounded attacks against his son have taken their toll. A self-described moderate Democrat, Parrish said Sanders isn’t too liberal for her personally, but she’s not sure he can beat Trump.

Bloomberg’s debate performance didn’t scare her away from Bloomberg.

“I watched the debate, I thought he got picked on,” Parrish said. “He didn’t come across real personable, but I don’t care if he’s personable or not as long as he can beat Trump.”

____

Peoples reported from Washington. AP writer Brian Slodysko in Washington and Jonathan Cooper in Las Vegas contributed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream