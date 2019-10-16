Pollocksville post office reopens after more than a year

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

More than a year after Hurricane Florence, things are getting back to normal in Pollocksville.

“A post office is a part of a town’s identity. It’s a part of a community’s identity,” said Jay Bender, Mayor of Pollocksville.

After 393 days, folks in Pollocksville finally have a post office again.

The building was completely flooded during Florence.

“The temporary mail service was just so you could drop off mail and pick up mail, but there were not other services. It was very frustrating,” said Bender.

While Pollocksville is no stranger to hurricanes, Bender said the aftermath of Florence was unbelievable.

“I don’t think any of us imagined we would have the flooding we went through during Floyd, but this was six, seven, eight feet worse,” said Bender.

While it’s not perfect yet, just having the building functioning again is a win for Bender.

“There are still things that need to be cleaned up, but the main thing is it’s open, it’s functioning. In the morning this will be one of the busiest places in town,” said Bender.

He says the reopening is the first step towards revitalizing the downtown area.

“It’s not going to look like what it did when I grew up here, but we’re just seeking opportunities for different kinds of businesses, different ways to bring people down,” said Bender.

The next item on Bender’s agenda is getting a cherished local restaurant back up and running.