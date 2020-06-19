Pool and RV sales up during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Many people are looking for ways to get out of the house, while practicing social distancing during the pandemic.

Even though community pools are opening up across the nation, many people are concerned about getting too close to others.

Since COVID-19, CBS reports people are paying the extra cost to put pools in their backyards, which is skyrocketing business for local pool companies.

That same report shows Amazon is struggling to keep up with demand for kiddie pools, and that sales have doubled in April compared to last years numbers.

RV sales have also seen a spike. Those looking for adventure on the open road are finding that this form of travel keeps you protected from too much contact with others outside your circle.

Nicknamed ‘COVID Campers’ by The Bloomberg, the news outlet found people are willing to shed upwards of $100,000 on RV’s and campers just to get out of the house.