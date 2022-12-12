NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend.

According to Newport News police, the incident occurred around 12 a.m. on December 11 at a business in the 10000 block of Warwick Boulevard. Police have not confirmed the name of the business, however, community members have reached out to 10 On Your Side identifying the business as Peninsula Billiards which is located at Warwick Shopping Center.

Officers were initially called to the scene for a building check. When they got there, they found five employees of the business in a cooler. They told police they were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown males, who forced them to enter the cooler during the crime.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries reported. Police say the incident is still under investigation.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more including any suspect information.