Poor People’s Campaign returns to its North Carolina roots

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The Poor People’s Campaign is returning to North Carolina, where leaders will hear stories from people who have experienced police violence.

The campaign is bringing its 25-state “We Must Do MORE” tour to Greenville Friday. MORE is an acronym for mobilizing, organizing, registering and education.

A discussion of poverty and policy issues will be held Friday at the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Community Center. On Saturday, campaign organizers will canvass neighborhoods to hear from low-wealth people and register people to vote.

On Saturday evening, the film “Amazing Grace” will be shown at Philippi Church of Christ. The documentary presents the live recording of Aretha Franklin’s album, “Amazing Grace.”

One of the leaders of the Poor People’s Campaign is the Rev. William Barber, who began the “Moral Monday” movement In North Carolina.