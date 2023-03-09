GREENVILLE, N.C. — A right-of-way tree trimming operation is scheduled to close a portion of Oxford Road next week.

The project will impact the section of Oxford Road between Kensington Drive and King George Road. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, March 13, and take place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., each day through Friday, March 17. This schedule is weather-permitting.

Residents who live within the work zone will be able to access their properties from the southern end (the King George end) of the project, but there will be no pedestrian or bike access in the project area during work hours.

Signed detours will be posted to divert through motorists onto King George Road and Windsor Road.