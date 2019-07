(KRON) — The 90’s hit television show “Friends” may be leaving Netflix next year, however fans will now have a way to keep the show’s memory around, specifically in their own homes.

Pottery Barn is releasing a “Friends”- themed collection at the end of this month fit with an apothecary table from the episode “The One with the Apothecary Table” along with 13 other items ranging from $13 to $1,099.

The collection will be released on July 30.