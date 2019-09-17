Power outage in Currituck County affects 2 schools

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A power outage in Currituck County impacted two schools in the Moyock area Tuesday morning.

Dominion’s outage map showed more than 2,400 customers lost power in Currituck at one point on Tuesday.

Currituck County Schools said in a Facebook post the outage affected the power at Moyock Elementary and Middle schools.

Dominion’s website shows power is expected to be restored between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The number of reported outages was later reduced to 11. It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.

