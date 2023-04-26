New Bern, NC- Registration is now open for Craven County Schools Pre-Kindergarten Programs. If your child turns 4 years old by August 31, 2023, your child is eligible for this high-quality educational program. Our programs are funded through NC Pre-Kindergarten, Title 1, Exceptional Childrens Preschool Program and our local Craven Smart Start. Each application submitted will be reviewed and notification of acceptance will be communicated by June 30th. This is not a first come, first serve program. All children must be determined eligible for pre-k according to the pre-kindergarten program guidelines. Pre-K is offered at no cost to eligible families.

The start date for Pre-K students will be Tuesday, September 5th, 2023. There are multiple Pre-K sites located throughout the county to meet the needs of all residents. Pre-K early learning sites are located at the following locations:

JT Barber Elementary School

Bridgeton Elementary School

James W Smith Elementary School

Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary School

Roger Bell New Tech Academy

Graham A Barden Elementary School

Oaks Road Academy

Child Care Network #77

Duffyfield Head Start Center

Excel Learning Center #6

Excel Learning Center #7

Godette Head Start Center

To complete the online registration form visit: https://www.cravenk12.org/Page/18238

There will also be an in-person event held for families at the New Bern Mall on Friday, May 5th from 3pm-6pm. Please bring your child’s birth certificate and proof of family income.

If you have questions about the Pre-K program, please contact Renee’ Harrell at renee.harrell@cravenk12.org