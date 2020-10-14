Preparing for early voting in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Early voting in North Carolina kicks off Thursday, October 14. However, before voters get to the polls, a lot of effort goes into making the voting process safe and easy.

North Carolina’s early voting occurs in a span of 17 days, from October 14 to the 31. This year, along with the election, election board members are also dealing with keeping voters safe from COVID-19.

In Beaufort County, the election board began planning for early voting six months out. This involves setting up scheduling, polling sites, and more.

The county has four different polling sites – Chocowinity, Belhaven, Aurora, and Washington. To help protect people from the virus, extra tables, voting booths, chairs, hand sanitizer, face shields, and separators will be on hand for voters and poll workers.

“Whatever we learn from the first day, if we have to make minor modifications to make it easier for the folks, that’s the objective. Make it easier to vote…and vote,” said Beaufort County Election Volunteer Bruce Jarvah.

Washington and Chocowinity will start their early voting on October 14. Aurora and Belhaven will have one-stop polling sites, and open to voters on October 24.

Election day is November 3.