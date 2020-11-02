Preparing for Election Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Election day is Tuesday, and political experts say stakes couldn’t be higher. North Carolina saw record-breaking numbers of early voters. Now, the next day in our state to vote is November 3.

Much like early voting, political experts expect a surge of election day voters.

Greene County Election Director Trey Cash says his team is prepared and ready for the expected surge in voters just ahead of the election Tuesday evening.

“We are cleaning election sanitizing sending it out to all our election polls in Greene county,” said Cash. Cash and his team expect 20 to 25% of registered voters to come out on election day.

“Voters they’re ready they’re prepared to vote. We’ve seen a lot of bipartisanship here in our county,” said Cash.

In Beaufort County, Election Director Kellie Hopkins says they saw about 60% of people come for one stop and early voting. Hopkins expects a lighter turn out on election day.

“If it runs like the last presidential election, it’ll be about 15-percent. I think it’ll be a little bit higher,” said Hopkins.

Voting on election day kicks off at 6:30am and ends at 7:30pm.

People who are still in line at 7:30 pm to vote will still be able to cast their ballot.

If you arrive after the deadline, you will be turned away.