Pres. Trump’s campaign press secretary speaks on N.C. economy

Exactly what President Donald Trump will be speaking about tonight 9 On Your Side is getting a preview on the ground as he rallies to support.

WNCT’s Aaron Deane got the chance to speak to the Trump campaigns press secretary who says this evening President Trump will be focusing on what the campaign calls a booming economy.

“We want to share with the voters of North Carolina that this economy is booming, thanks to President Trump,” said Kayleigh McEnany, National Press Secretary for President’s Trump 2020 campaign. You look President Obama had 4% for the unemployment rate in the state. President Trump now has it at 4.1%. You look president trump has gained a thousand manufacturing jobs here, President Obama lost thousands of manufacturing jobs. So, President Trump is going to be talking about this booming economy in the state of North Carolina, and how diplomatic the booming economy across the nation.”

She goes on the say eastern North Carolina is important to this campaign due to the upcoming special election in September.

That’s Republican runoff that Dr. Greg Murphy won.

Murphy is expected to speak tonight.

The doors are now open, and the rally is set to start at 7 p.m.