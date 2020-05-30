Press conference held discussing national racial tension following George Floyd murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. –

A press conference was held at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Greenville, to highlight the nation’s racial tension following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25th.

Multiple people, like Greenville’s Mayor, The Pitt County Sheriff, and different local religious leaders took to the podium to share their sorrow for the Floyd family.

The importance of equality and change was also discussed.

Sheriff Dance addressed officers with a quote.

“In the words of a wise Chief in Chattanooga Tennessee…”If you are an officer and you didn’t see the injustice of what happened with Mr. George Floyd…turn in your badge,” said Sheriff Dance.

After the speakers had finished, a closing prayer was held asking for safety of people during these difficult times.