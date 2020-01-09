Princeville Elementary re-opens their doors since Hurricane Matthew

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been more than three years since Hurricane Matthew caused significant damage to Princeville Elementary in Edgecombe County.

But now students and faculty are back in session in their newly remodeled school.

After the school flooded in October of 2016, students had to attend classes in a temporary location.

“Some of our students were in shelters so staff we would go out to the shelters and talk to our students and make sure and let them know we still love them we care about them, and then we started to work to get Bridgers together so it could be a school,” says school counselor Yolanda Jones.

Now Princeville Elementary is newly restored.

It was a long road to recovery, but principal Annette Walker believes the hard work paid off.

“You know you think about how your tired but then you look at them and the joy and excitement they have, to have their playground back, a gym back a cafeteria a dining room to sit in, that all makes it worthwhile,” she says.

Not only is the school back, but it’s been improved.

Princeville Elementary is now equipped with a STEM lab, learning commons and up-to-date technology.

The school building is better prepared for a future flood.

“As the building was being restored, the contractor and our team, insurance company all got together and the materials and the things used to restore the building are all as flood proof as possible, so you won’t find carpet in the building, everything is made of water resistant waterproof,” says Principal Walker.

Staff at the school say they’re looking forward to see what’s in store for the school in the new year.