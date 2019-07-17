Pro-Trump supporters await ‘Keep America Great’ rally

When WNCT’s Katie Augustine arrived at Minges Coliseum around 9:45 a.m., there were a lot of people but since then, she has only seen the crowds grow.

Some people have even been camped out since 4 am.

9 On Your Side talked to people who have traveled from North Carolina, West Virginia and other nearby states and who have wanted to attend a Trump rally for years.

“I’m here to see the man that’s making America great again,” said Rick Caton, Trump supporter.

“I’m here to support making and keeping America great,” said Matt Newell, Trump supporter.

“Just think where we could be if everyone was working together for the betterment of mankind in this country,” said Caton. Just think how much better off we’d be then.”

“He wasn’t my first choice, but I got on board and I’m glad he’s our president and I’m looking forward to the next four years after,” said Dee Dee Duabe, Trump supporter.

The supporters and protestors are on opposite sides of the building to keep today’s event peaceful.