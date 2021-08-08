Procession, services honor late Sheriff Danny Heath Sunday

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) People are gathering to honoring the late Sheriff Danny R. Heath Sunday.

Services are being held at the Jones County Civil Center with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. A procession is scheduled to follow.

Heath has been the Jones County sheriff since 2010.

On Tuesday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on his death:

“It is with great sorrow that the Jones County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of Sheriff Danny Ray Heath. Sheriff Heath died peacefully while at his home with his wife, Cheryl, and children Cheridan and Dylan on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.