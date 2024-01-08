NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern officials said that the progress with the Stanley White Recreation Center is going smooth, steady and on time.

In January, the installation of the first wall panels of the new building started. On Monday, a crane lifted panels into place, each weighing over 40,000 pounds. Officials say the building will have a double gym, walking track, cardio and weight room, as well as offices and health screening rooms. The building will also function as an emergency shelter.

“You know, as soon as they start putting those panels in place, you can kind of see the footprint of the building and what it’s going to look like, be shaped like. So it’s really exciting to see it all start coming together after all this time,” said Kari Warren, New Bern Parks and Recreation director.

Officials added that the building is expected to be done sometime this winter.