Project awarded to upgrade Greene County bypass

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A more than $6.3 million contract has been awarded to an eastern North Carolina contractor to complete work on a Greene County bypass.

The contract, awarded to PLT-RBP Joint Venture, LLC of Wilson, will widen about 1.1. miles of U.S. 13 Bypass (Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway) to three lanes with a center turn lane between N.C. 58 (Kingold Boulevard) and N.C. 91 west of Snow Hill.

This will help reduce congestion and improve traffic flow and safety.

Currently, there are about 12,750 vehicles each day that use this stretch of road, but it’s projected 17,300 will use it by 2040.

Contract crews may begin construction as early as late October and are expected to complete most of the work, except final vegetation, by the late summer of 2020.