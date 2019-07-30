‘Project Superhero’: Brings children a gift to help brighten their day

Here in the east 9 On Your Side is shedding light on a special non-profit organization.

The organization brings children who face special challenges a gift to help brighten their day.

‘Project Superhero’ began in 2015 by the Leary family after their daughter was born with lung complications and spent some time in hospitals.

She recovered but the family never forgot the experience and the desire to give back.

“During our time there we saw many families that have been there for weeks and months and they were there just to help their children recover and hopefully come home and the hospital and Ronald McDonald House work together so well we wanted to be able to give something back to those places,’ said Rodney Leary, Executive Director of ‘Project Superhero’.

‘Project Superhero’ helps the children forget they are sick, lifts their spirits and reminds them that their favorite heroes are fighting with them.