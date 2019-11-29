Public comment period opens for rule pertaining to photo ID for absentee ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The State Board of Elections invites members of the public to comment on the proposed text of an amendment to a temporary rule pertaining to the photo ID requirements for absentee ballots.

The proposed text of the rule can be found here.

In August 2019, the State Board adopted a temporary rule implementing the inclusion of a photo ID for absentee by-mail voting.

The rule provided for methods of submission of the voter’s copy of their ID or alternative affidavit with either the absentee request or the container return envelope.

Earlier in November, the legislature amended the law to only permit submission of the copy of the photo ID or alternative affidavit with the absentee ballot container return envelope – resulting in the Board amending the previously adopted temporary rule.

The proposed amendment:

Removes portions of the rule providing for a copy to the voter’s photo ID or alternative affidavit to be included with the absentee request;

Provides that county board of elections staff shall attempt to contact the voter if the absentee container return envelope is incomplete for a photo ID-related reason, including if the photo ID is not readable, the voter did not provide a copy of their photo ID or alternative affidavit, the affidavit is not signed or is otherwise incomplete; and

Provides that if the voter fails to submit a photo ID or an alternative affidavit with the container return envelope, the ballot shall be treated as a provisional ballot. The voter shall be notified by mail that his or her application is incomplete and that the voter’s ballot will count if the voter or the voter’s verifiable legal guardian or near relative bring an acceptable photo ID or the alternative affidavit to the county board office by close of business on the day before the canvass.

A public hearing on the amendment will be held at 1 p.m. December 12, 2019, at the State Board of Elections office on the third floor of the Dobbs Building, 430 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, N.C.

The public comment period begins today (Wednesday, November 27, 2019) and ends Thursday, December 12, 2019. Those wishing to comment on the proposed amendment may submit them directly to the State Board of Elections through the online portal.

If you prefer to submit your comment by other means, you may email rules@ncsbe.gov or mail to State Board of Elections, Attn: Rulemaking Coordinator, P.O. Box 27255, Raleigh, NC 27611-7255.