BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — An upcoming event will give Beaufort County residents and government officials a chance to discuss and provide feedback on the County’s strategic plan for the funds it is receiving from nationwide opioid settlements.
An opioid settlement discussion will be held on Tuesday, June 20, at 9:30 a.m. in the Building
10 conference room on the Beaufort County Community College campus. County residents and
local government officials are encouraged to attend.
“Mental and behavioral health is not only a growing issue across the nation, but also right here
in Beaufort County,” Health Director JaNell Octigan said. “Opioid settlement dollars are a way to
help fund local and community efforts to combat these issues. Community and partnership
feedback through this process is vital to ensure we as a whole are meeting the true needs of
the community and improving the overall health and well-being of Beaufort County.”
Beaufort County is receiving a combined $3,097,880.12 from two nationwide settlements
involving major pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy chains. The
disbursement of settlement funds to counties and municipalities started in 2022, and the
installments will continue through 2038.
In September 2022, the Beaufort County Board of Commissioners approved the Beaufort
County 360 Behavioral Health Task Force’s four recommended strategies to be funded with
opioid settlement money.
Those strategies are:
• Expanding peer support services throughout Beaufort County.
• Prevention through health education, with a focus on K-12.
• Maintaining the Behavioral Health Task Force Collaborative.
• Pilot community projects targeting substance misuse and/or prevention in Beaufort
County.