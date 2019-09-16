Public Schools of N.C.: 1 year after Florence

(WNCT) Hurricane Florence struck North Carolina one year ago, and State Superintendent Mark Johnson is taking this time to remind North Carolinians of what we can accomplish when we work together.

“As devastating as this storm was one year ago, it is truly remarkable how North Carolinians worked together to assist with recovery efforts,” Johnson said. We continue to celebrate the local heroes on the ground – teachers, administrators, school nutrition staff, and many others – who put the safety, education, and long-term wellbeing of their students ahead of their own comfort and safety.”

In a rare showing of political unity, state leaders worked together to make $95 million available to local school districts so that schools could reopen as quickly as possible after the storm.

“We have seen the resilience and determination to get back to normal. Our public schools are so important to their communities, and we owe it to them to support ongoing recovery efforts,” Johnson continued.

Another crucial bipartisan effort of state education leaders, including Johnson, former state superintendents Mike Ward and June Atkinson along with many others, established Florence Aid to Students and Teachers – FAST NC.

The FAST NC effort has made $1 million available to aid schools in recovery efforts, and the group continues to accept donations and review applications for assistance from educators in the affected areas.

Superintendent Johnson is so thankful to the many dedicated school personnel who have done so much to bring normalcy back into the lives of the many families affected by the storm.