Public Schools of N.C.: 1 year after Florence

(WNCT) Hurricane Florence struck North Carolina one year ago, and State Superintendent Mark Johnson is taking this time to remind North Carolinians of what we can accomplish when we work together. 

“As devastating as this storm was one year ago, it is truly remarkable how North Carolinians worked together to assist with recovery efforts,” Johnson said. We continue to celebrate the local heroes on the ground – teachers, administrators, school nutrition staff, and many others – who put the safety, education, and long-term wellbeing of their students ahead of their own comfort and safety.”  

In a rare showing of political unity, state leaders worked together to make $95 million available to local school districts so that schools could reopen as quickly as possible after the storm.

“We have seen the resilience and determination to get back to normal. Our public schools are so important to their communities, and we owe it to them to support ongoing recovery efforts,” Johnson continued. 

Another crucial bipartisan effort of state education leaders, including Johnson, former state superintendents Mike Ward and June Atkinson along with many others, established Florence Aid to Students and Teachers – FAST NC.

The FAST NC effort has made $1 million available to aid schools in recovery efforts, and the group continues to accept donations and review applications for assistance from educators in the affected areas.   

Superintendent Johnson is so thankful to the many dedicated school personnel who have done so much to bring normalcy back into the lives of the many families affected by the storm.    

Funds Awarded from the Florence Disaster Recovery      
District Round 1 Funds Round 2 Funds Round 3 – ongoing District Cumulative 
Bladen County Schools   $2,553,650 $2,553,650 
Brunswick County Schools  $3,000,000 $23,831 $3,023,831 
Carteret County Schools  $12,419,394 $110,882 $12,530,276 
Columbus County Schools  $1,553,432 $228,092 $1,781,524 
Whiteville City Schools   $400,000 $400,000 
Craven County Schools $3,521,127 $2,612,291 $151,106 $6,284,524 
Duplin County Schools $3,521,127 $1,478,873  $5,000,000 
Greene County Schools   $13,489 $13,489 
Harnett County Schools   $16,125 $16,125 
Hoke County Schools   $2,117 $2,117 
Johnston County Schools   $16,637 $16,637 
Jones County Schools   $17,010  $17,010 
Lee County Schools   $80,000 $119,766 $199,766 
Lenoir County Schools    $4,230,087 $4,230,087 
Moore County Schools   $15,187 $15,187 
New Hanover County Schools  $4,000,000  $4,000,000 
Onslow County Schools $10,563,380 $4,000,000 $7,151,968 $21,715,348 
Pamlico County Schools  $1,750,000 $247,271 $1,997,271 
Pender County Schools $5,985,915 $2,289,000 $2,376,341 $10,651,256 
Richmond County Schools   $3,505 $3,505 
Robeson County Schools $1,408,451 $1,800,000 $41,447 $3,249,898 
Sampson County Schools   $840 $840 
Wayne County Schools   $8,040 $8,040 
Wilson County Schools   $1,292 $1,292 
Camp LeJeune   $5,815 $5,815 
TOTAL DISTRIBUTED $25,000,000 $35,000,000 $17,717,488 $77,717,488 
TOTAL APPROPRIATED $25,000,000 $35,000,000 $35,000,000 $95,000,000 

