Public Schools ready for new school year during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students are gearing up to head back to school. Here in Pitt County, students are kicking off their school year with Plan B.

This plan allows students wanting to be in the classroom one week of in-class learning, and another week learning online. The students will go to school in different shifts, with those in class and others at home switching each week.

Parents and students in Pitt County also have the option under this plan to remote learn if they feel uncomfortable heading back to the classroom.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was a little apprehensive,” said parent Barbara Lingle.

“I know that she’s excited about going back to school, and I’m supporting her decision to choose to go back into the classroom,” said Lingle.

Lingle sat down with daughter Kaylee Lingle to discuss her options before making a decision. Kaylee, who is about to be a 7th grader, made the ultimate decision to return to the classroom.

“I wanted to be with my friends. I wanted to talk with them and stuff. I wanted to be able to go to school with them,” said Kaylee. “I also didn’t want to go to school and get sick…or have to deal with those precautions.”

Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County Executive Director Kylene Dibble says she’s recently visited public schools in the area, talking with teachers.

“I know that they are working so incredibly hard to make this the absolute best experience possible,” said Dibble.

Dibble says teachers are trying to find engaging ways to help children focus on education in the classroom or online.

“I have seen bulletin boards with lots of color and love, I have seen virtual classrooms that teachers are preparing. They are doing everything they can to make this such a good year,” said Dibble.

To learn more about Pitt County Public Schools requirements for back to school, click here.