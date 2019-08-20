Public session held for proposed uptown parking changes

With more than 1,200 parking spaces in uptown, officials in Greenville are looking to make some changes.

Special event liaison Corey Barrett presented parking recommendations at a public input meeting Tuesday.

The proposals are based on a 2017 parking study.

Barrett says the current parking fine needs to increase from $5 to $20.

He recommends hourly fees for on and off-street parking and a $15 flat rate when parking in uptown after 10 p.m.

The city says these changes will increase business activity and improve convenience.

Many people at Tuesday’s meeting understand change comes with growth.

Several people did not like the new $20 fine and were concerned about employees parking.

Some worry the changes will stop people from visiting uptown.