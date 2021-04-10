Publix to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at pharmacies in North Carolina

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix is the latest pharmacy to begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 12, Publix will allow patients to reserve an appointment on the company website for certain North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee Publix pharmacies.

In the state of North Carolina, the vaccine will be available stories in the counties of Buncombe, Cabarrus, Catawba, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Haywood, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Wake and Watauga.

Publix will not accept appointments by phone.

This marks Publix’s first foray into offering the vaccine in North Carolina, and the first time offering specifically the Moderna vaccine in all three.

The Moderna vaccine is only authorized for people ages 18 and older.

The company says that, if you have health insurance, you must bring your insurance card to your appointment. If you are on Medicare, you must bring your red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. If you do not have health insurance, you must bring your driver’s license or Social Security number.