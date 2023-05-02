COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Education Lottery is offering dog owners the opportunity to see their furry family member on a seasonal scratch-off ticket.

From today through Friday, May 12, dog owners can submit a photo of their pup online at sceducationlottery.com for the chance to be featured on the $2 Happy Pawlidays scratch-off ticket.

In addition to having your pet featured, five winners will win a $100 Chewy.com gift card.

The Lottery will select and post 25 dog photos to allow the public to vote on their favorite from Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26.

The top six dogs will be professionally photographed and appear on the Happy Pawlidays scratch-off, on sale Tuesday, October 3. The scratch-off gives players a shot at up to $30,000.

You must be 18 or older and a South Carolina resident to participate. Official rules and photo guidelines can be found on the Lottery website.