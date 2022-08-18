GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One man is turning tragedy into a teaching moment.

Sixteen years ago, Brent Carpenter broke his neck after diving in a pool. It left him with limited hand and arm function, making him a quadriplegic.

Since then, Carpenter has taught himself to become more independent by playing various sports and educating others about spinal injuries.













In the interview, Carpenter discusses his experiences being a paraplegic, encouraging others with sports and more. He has a GoFundme page for his Freedom Trax unit, which is a tank-like platform where a person can roll into it and access tough terrain without any assistance.

View the video to find out more about his journey.