Radiothon raises over $52,000 for operation Santa Claus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The radio stations of Inner Banks Media conducted a radiothon live from Great Harvest Bread Company Friday to raise funds for Operation Santa Claus which is a fundraising effort started by the Greenville Fire and Rescue Department 33 years ago.

107.9 WNCT, 103.7 WTIB, and 97.9 Groovin Oldies broadcast live from the restaurant on Evans Street in Greenville from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. asking listeners to stop in to donate to the effort for needy families during this Christmas season. Listeners brought money, new toys, and coats for children all day during the broadcast. ECU Coaches Mike Houston and Joe Dooley along with Greenville Mayor PJ Connally joined the on-air effort to encourage donations.

At 3 pm the total for cash donations was $52,400 and more pledges continue to come in from area listeners and businesses.

“As usual people have been incredibly generous”, said Henry Hinton, president of Inner Banks Media. “We had an anonymous donor match everything in the 7 a.m. hour up to $10,000 and that seemed to stimulate a lot of other people to give. We also had a huge amount of new toys and coats donated as usual”, Hinton added.

All of the money is donated to the local Salvation Army chapter which uses the funds for gifts for the children on their list of needy families. This year there are over 700 children on the list in Pitt County.

The fundraising efforts will continue as Inner Banks Stations will present The Embers Christmas Concert Dec. 21st at Reimage Church. “We are donating every dollar from ticket sales to Operation Santa Claus again so we’re not finished”, Hinton said.

Tickets for the Embers Christmas Show can be purchased online at wtibfm.com or in person at Steinbeck’s Men Shop.

Inner Banks Stations will continue their holiday fundraising efforts next Friday with another Radiothon in Morehead City to raise funds for kids in the coastal counties.