RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the events leading up to when two Raeford police officers pulled their guns out and shot a man Monday night.

This happened at a home around 7:30 p.m. Monday on East Sixth Avenue, less than one mile away from the police department.

Raeford Police Chief Marcus Godwin told CBS 17 that officers were called out to the home for a disturbance call. He said when the two officers got there, 34-year-old Tavares Harrington pointed a gun at the officers.

That’s when Godwin said the officers drew their own weapons and fired at Harrington “in self-defense.”

Harrington’s family told CBS 17 he struggled with mental illness and was currently not on his medication.

On Tuesday, all that was left of the events from the night before were some scraps of bright yellow crime scene tape and a shroud on the walkway leading up to Harrington’s home.

People living in the neighborhood did not want to go on camera with CBS 17.

One neighbor told CBS 17 she heard yelling outside, followed by a couple of gunshots.

Harrington’s family was shocked when they learned what happened to him. They said it was surprising and he got along with everyone.

CBS17 dug into Harrington’s past and found a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2005.

CBS 17 crews were told Harrington had two children.

Raeford police said the two officers involved were not injured and they were wearing body cameras.

Their names are not being released at this time.

Harrington was pronounced dead at the scene.