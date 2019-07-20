Ragu sauces recalled for 2nd time in 2 months for possible plastic fragments

WASHINGTON (CNN NEWSOURCE/WFLA) – A recall of Ragu pasta sauces in the United State has been issued because of concern the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.

According to the FDA, no consumers have made complaints or have been injured.

This is the second recall in as many months regarding pieces of plastic in Ragu sauces. One in mid-June involved chunky tomato, garlic and onion, old world style traditional and old world style meat sauces.

Consumers are being asked to look for the cap code on the yellow Ragu jar cap as well as the “Best Use By” dates.

The recall includes the following sauces:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

Anyone who purchased an affected product can call the company’s customer service hotline at 1-800-328-7248.

For more information on the recall, please check the FDA’s website.