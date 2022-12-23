RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local Raleigh business is struggling to stay afloat post pandemic—but thanks to the help from another local business, things might start to brew up.

If you are in the Raleigh area and have taste for Indian food, there is only one place you want to try. Cheeni Indian Food Emporium is one of Raleigh’s newest restaurants with rich history.

During the pandemic, many businesses struggled to stay afloat and unfortunately many didn’t survive. Pretti Waas is the owner and operator of Cheeni Indian Food Emporium.

She sat down and talked with CBS 17’s Darran Todd about the struggles of having a business during COVID and the decision to close two other locations before settling in north Raleigh.

Whoever said coffee isn’t at the center of every business adventure clearly hasn’t met Kile Law. A good friend to Pretti, she is a loyal customer and now a business partner.

Kile Law and Pretti Waas at bluewaterspa (Darran Todd/CBS 17)

“Once you come here you’re going to be a client for life,” Law said during their interview.

The two women each own local restaurants in Raleigh. Law is the CEO and operator of bluewaterspa. Law said she was devastated to hear the news of her all-time favorite place possibly closing due to slow business.

“I was here grabbing a coffee, as I so often do in the morning, and I said ‘How are things going?’ and you said they’re slow,” said Law, mentioning Waas.

Law said it was also when she saw the posting on Cheeni’s social media account saying “buy small, or bye bye small”.

That’s when the two came up with a plan to potentially bring in new customers.

“What Pretti has done here– I just thought is there any way we could kinda present this more to the community,” Law said. “Come to bluewaterspa, with a receipt from Cheeni for $25 dollars or more, and we will give you $10 off your of your service. It’s just that simple.”

This is Waas’s first indoor dining restaurant, providing great customer service and an experience unlike any other.

CBS17 asked Waas how important it is to shop local.

“It is absolutely critical– because if you don’t shop local you’re taking away the life-blood of the community,” Waas answered. “When I heard the idea, I felt an immediate feeling of gratitude of course, that Kile would be this visionary and thing about that and want to partner up with a very new business.”

Cheeni Indian Food Emporium was also featured in the 2022 Eater Awards. Recognizing Cheeni’s dream as North Carolina’s Restaurant of the year.

The plan between Law and Waas is expected to last until the end of January, depending on how business goes. Waas shared what she wants her restaurant to look like in the future.

“I hope to see this dining room full,” Pretti said.

For more information on bluewaterspa services, click here.

Fore more information on Cheeni Indian Food Emporium, click here.