Raleigh City Council OKs mask requirement; timeline not announced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to require masks to be worn although no timeline for implementation was announced.

Masks would be required for instances where people can’t social distance.

Mayor Mary-Ann Bladwin said they wouldn’t want to fine anyone for not wearing a mask, but they would instead urge compliance through education.

There’s no defined timeline yet of when it could be implemented.

The mayor will be allowed to expand the state of emergency by adding an ordinance that requires people to wear face masks.

The Council said it is looking at Orange and Durham counties’ mask ordinances for how they want to write Raleigh’s.

Baldwin also said she wants to work with Wake County on this if possible.

Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford released a statement following the city council’s vote saying all of the county’s 15 mayors would need to agree on a mandatory mask order.

He said the mayors are currently not in agreement.

Ford noted that an mask order would only apply to the 17 percent of the county’s residents who live outside city and town limits.

Raleigh City Council still needs to work on details, timeline and language of ordinance.

This story will be updated.