RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was thrown from a motorcycle in a wreck on New Year’s Day has died and Raleigh police say the investigation has now turned into a homicide.

Friends and family told CBS 17 the man who died was 37-year-old Jonas Padilla.

CBS 17 previously reported the wreck which took place in a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads in Raleigh. As of Wednesday, police have not disclosed if any other vehicles were involved.

According to Raleigh police, Padilla was in the 6100 block of Bayberry Lane when the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators were sent to the scene to determine the circumstances that caused the incident.

Padilla’s mother told CBS17 off-camera that her heart can’t accept what happened.

Neighbors are still stunned.

“I was just sitting in the living room, reading, and heard some motorcycles going by, making quite a lot of noise,” said Liz Scott.

That’s not something she typically hears in her quiet Raleigh neighborhood.

“Occasionally, you might see a motorcycle going down the street, but this was numerous motorcycles,” she explained. ” Maybe 8-10.”

Other neighbors also told CBS17, they knew something was wrong when they saw a large group of bikers racing down their street.

At first many, like Scott, weren’t concerned, since Raleigh police first reported the incident on the corner of Bayberry Lane and Valley Estates Drive, as a motorcycle crash.

Investigators shared that around 5 p.m. on Sunday, one man was thrown from his motorcycle and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Then, things changed when officers took to social media to ask witnesses to come forward and for neighbors to check their surveillance cameras for evidence.

Now, neighbors, like Padilla’s family and friends, are waiting for answers.

“It’s very scary. This is a very safe, quiet neighborhood and I found it very scary and disturbing,” said Scott.

Friends and family told CBS 17 Padilla was a good, kind man who would give his shirt off his back to anyone.

Raleigh police have not confirmed the victim’s name and are not releasing further details, as this is an “active and ongoing investigation.”

Anyone who believes they have information that could assist the investigation is asked to Crimestoppers. Anonymous tips can be submitted at this link or by calling 919-996-1193.