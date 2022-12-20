RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a person in connection to a shooting in the city on Dec. 12.

Someone shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street around 9:06 p.m., police said.

The subject is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds. and was last seen wearing a distinctive red camouflage hooded sweatshirt.

Pic credit: Raleigh Police Department

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at http://p3tips.com/897 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.