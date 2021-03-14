Raleigh police warn of ‘scam’ text message about COVID-19 vaccination appointment

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Saturday warned residents of a scam involving a text message about a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Police sent the notice via Twitter around 6:15 p.m.

Text messages are being sent to people about an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination shot at Raleigh Fire Station 9, police said.

“This text is a scam. Please do not respond to it or click the link,” the statement from police said.

An image of the text implies that the person receiving it has a “new” appointment confirmation number or code. The scam text includes a specific time, the location of the fire station, and a link.

The link asks people to click on it to cancel.

Police did not say how many people might have received the text.