Randolph County Sheriff’s Office captures offender who walked away from off-site prison job

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WNCT) — A Scotland Correctional Institution minimum custody offender has been captured, after walking away from an off-site prison job and stealing a vehicle.

Richard Alexander Mundy left a work detail in Scotland County on October 21st. Mundy drove off in a stolen dump truck.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Mundy was found just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 220 Business by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

State prison staff were actively involved in the search and investigation of Mundy’s escape.

The 53-year-old was serving a sentence at Scotland Correctional Institution as a habitual felon. Mundy has a 2004 conviction in Randolph County for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was admitted to prison March 29, 2004. His projected release date was August 30, 2025.

State prison staff moved Mundy to a higher custody state prison facility. Mundy will face charges for his esacpe.

