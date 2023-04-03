ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Catie Haney, 28, of Archdale, says she plans to off the loan on her new car with a $150,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Haney, 28, of Archdale says she usually buys Super Loteria scratch-off tickets.

During a stop at Zingo Express on North Main Street in Archdale Thursday, she says she bought the last three tickets at the store.

“I just start scratching everything off,” she said, “and I am like ‘no way.’ I was in disbelief.”

Haney said she will use some of the money to pay off her new car.

“I actually had to buy a new car this year because my car was so old…it was basically falling apart on me,” Haney said.

Haney arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $106,876.

After paying off her car, she plans to put the rest of her winnings toward a home.