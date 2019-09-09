Readout of Governor Cooper’s conversation with President Trump

FILE – In a Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte, N.C. States are expected to begin canceling GOP presidential caucuses or primaries as part of the party’s effort to shut out the Trump primary challengers, one door at a time. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

Governor Roy Cooper briefed President Trump and other federal officials on board Air Force One this afternoon about the state’s response to Hurricane Dorian.

Governor Cooper was joined by Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks.

The Governor requested an expedited federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Dorian.

In addition to his report on Hurricane Dorian, Governor Cooper pushed for several reforms of federal disaster recovery spending that would help get money to people in need faster.

Governor Cooper indicated that CDBG-DR money often takes too long to reach the states because of delays in the publication of the Federal Register, and he asked that Congress codify that program so that Federal Registers are no longer required.

Governor Cooper also told the President that a universal application for federal programs for survivors would help simplify the process for people impacted by storms and other disasters.