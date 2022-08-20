NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The race to the Senate is heating up between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd. The latest poll shows both candidates are in a dead tie.

The latest Civitas poll released by the John Locke Foundation shows Beasley and Congressman Budd have a 42.3% of voters’ support.

The candidates are currently neck-and-neck but that could change very quickly, since according to the poll, 12% of voters are still undecided

This new poll shows just how competitive this race is getting, which will likely generate millions of more dollars in campaign donations for both sides.

Congressman Ted Budd is ramping up his campaign stops and spent time with Asian-American and Pacific Islander small business owners in Charlotte on Friday.

“My goal each and every day is to do everything I can for every single person to make their lives better. And I think that making sure that our government stands on the side of job creators and stands on the side of small businesses like yours, and it’s at the core of that mission,” Congressman Ted Budd (R) U.S. Senate Candidate said.

Budd was chosen by National ACE and Carolinas Asian-American Chamber of Commerce to be their keynote speaker at the roundtable event.

Queen City News asked Chiling Tong, the President and CEO of National ACE, why they wanted to hear from Budd.

“He brings a business man’s outlook to the Capitol. He believes in God, he believes in our country. And also he believes in family. This is the same values as the Asian community. And also he’s so supportive of the minority business community. He is one of us. So that’s why we chose him as the keynote speaker,” Tong explained.

Some of the main concerns these small business owners expressed deal with supply chain shortages and inflation. Budd expressed similar concerns and frustrations, especially since the Inflation-Reduction Act was signed into law this week.

“I don’t see how he’s tried to spend almost a trillion dollars of taxpayer money to get down inflation. This is a preference of one business over another. So it picks winners and losers. And the bottom line, the real loser in this situation is the American family, which is spending almost $8,000 more a year just to try to keep up.”

Queen City News reached out to Cheri Beasley’s campaign for a reaction to the event and they released this statement from Beasley: “From Perquimans County to Rockingham County, I have prioritized meeting with small business owners, including minority-owned businesses, across the state to discuss how I can support them and in the Senate I will fight to ensure they have the support they need including access to capital, lower costs and affordable child care. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and Washington politicians, like Congressman Ted Budd, have left them behind for too long.”