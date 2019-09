NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT) Today is Red Flag Day in Nags Head, meaning all swimming is prohibited in the area.

Nags Head Fire & Rescue has currently designated it “RED FLAG” conditions on the beach as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

Red Flags indicate a high threat of rip currents and will fly until ocean conditions improve.

To keep updated visit www.nagsheadnc.gov/oceanrescue