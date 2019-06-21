Refueling exercise preps Marines for deployment

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group conducted a training exercise Friday and it involved more than 100,000 gallons of water.

The water was transported onto the base to represent fuel for a massive refueling exercise that prepares Marines for deployment.

It begins with a pump that sucks water from Mile Hammock Bay.

The water which represents fuel in the exercise is transferred to a storage compartment.

Through a two-mile hose, the water is then transported to the main site.

A filtration system will clean out the water and transport it to a dispensing point essentially creating a mobile gas station.

“This can be used in many different scenarios we could do it in real-world combat theatre, just keeping the battle forward as much as possible, because everybody needs fuel to fight,” said Warrant Officer Andrew Walter, Bolk Fuel Officer, and Platoon Commander.

Marines say the biggest challenge is the planning and the hot weather.

Throughout the operation, Marines were also trying to defend themselves and the fuel from attack.

Some marines participating in Friday’s exercise will be deploying abroad later this year.