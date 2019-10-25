Rehab work requires lane closure on Emerald Isle bridge

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will begin work to extend the life of the Emerald Isle Bridge next week.

Beginning October 28, a lane of N.C. 58 on the Emerald Isle Bridge will close.

One lane will close at 6 p.m. and reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.

The other lane will remain open for traffic.

The work is expected to last through next spring.

The work is the beginning of the rehab project and includes crews installing a two-bar railing and repairs to the girders.

The project will extend the life of the bridge for more than 20 years.

Drivers that travel on the Emerald Isle Bridge should use caution and expect an automatic stoplight at the ends of each side of the 4,500-foot bridge to direct traffic.



