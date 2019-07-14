Remains found at Virginia steam plant confirmed to be 2-year-old that was reported missing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say the remains found a week ago at the Hampton NASA Steam Plant are those of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin.

Hampton Police confirmed this on their Twitter Saturday. They say the Medical Examiner’s Office performed a DNA analysis to determine the remains found belonged to Tomlin.

Tomlin was reported missing to police more than 10 hours after he was last seen at his home in the Buckroe Beach area on Monday, June 24.

Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said in an update on Friday, June 28 that investigators believed Tomlin was dead based on a “highly coordinated investigation.”

After 10,000 man hours of searching through 2 millions pounds of trash at the city’s landfill and the steam plant, Sult announced on July 3 they found the remains believed to be Tomlin’s.

Since then, police say investigators have been in constant contact with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science and the Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm they were Tomlin’s remains.

The search for Tomlin was a six-phase effort that involved land, sea and air searches. Officers were assisted in the search by the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue, and numerous local, state, and Federal partners, Sult said.

The toddler’s mom, Julia Tomlin, was arrested on June 28 and charged with three counts of felony child neglect. She is due back in court on July 29.