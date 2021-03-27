“Remember me to win!” NC seniors get creative during the pandemic, play Bingo from their cars

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Between the isolation of COVID-19 and a very rainy spring, senior citizens have had a tough time getting out lately.

This is why the Gaston County Senior Center is reconfiguring one of its most popular activities and it seemed the word has gotten out.

It was unclear at first what was about to happen outside the Gaston County Senior Center on Thursday. But those rolling up seemed to know.

“Remember me to win!”

But what could bring all these folks to a rainy parking lot?

“Bingo!”

You guessed it – Bingo. That age-old game of chance that your grandma loves. With popcorn for prizes, the stakes are pretty low, but that’s not why these seniors are here.

“What brings me out, COVID! Getting out – we just enjoyed this, we just enjoy Bingo.”

The real Bingo games are on hold due to COVID-19, so these seniors hunker down behind the wheel and blow their horns when their letters and numbers line up.

“This is a huge deal to get our seniors out of the house, they been locked in for a year now.”

Which makes this a rainy day to remember.

“Yay! Go seniors!”

And while celebration is in the air, make no mistake, these folks aren’t playing around.

“We came to win!” In the end, neither rain nor isolation could dampen the fun.

“Win! We’re going to win, we’re winners!”

Some would say they already have.